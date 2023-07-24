Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: Shredded Ranveer Singh Shares His Morning Routine

Ranveer Singh plays the role of Rocky Randhawa in the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani. The actor has now shared a new glimpse of his character from the film. The movie will hit big screens on July 28.

3 things you need to know

Ranveer Singh headlines Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Alia Bhatt. They are reuniting after Gully Boy (2019).

The movie will release on July 28. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

The film narrates the story of a couple trying to convince their family about their marriage.

Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse of his character

Sharing "Monday Motivashun" with his followers, Ranveer gave a glimpse of his introduction shot in the movie. In the video, he could be seen kick-starting his day with an intense workout followed by a shower. In the background, the rap song Munde Desi played. He then stepped into his walk-in wardrobe, put on a flashy shirt, over-the-top boots and funky jewellery.

Ranveer Singh plays the role of a fitness enthusiast hailing from a Punjabi family in the upcoming movie. He is shown to fall in love with Rani, played by Alia Bhatt, who plays a journalist from a Bengali family. The couple goes through a ‘switch’ to spend time with each other’s family in order to convince them of their union.

Ranveer Singh’s shot featured in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Eagle-eyed fans made a special observation from Ranveer’s new post. The scenes shared by the actor were shown in a sequence in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives season 2 (2022), which was backed by the same production house. Fans recall the protagonists Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari crushing over Ranveer when they saw the scene being shot.

deepika please come get your man. dude is a fucking embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/AqfdVjSTev — Pramit (@pramitheus) September 2, 2022

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The fourth song from the film Dhindora Baje will release today (July 24).