Ve Kamleya: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Shows Ranveer-Alia Surrending To Love

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have unveiled yet another romantic track from the upcoming movie. The new song was launched by the lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the national capital. The music video of the song rhighlights the plot points of the film.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the big screens on July 28.

The movie will see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role 4 years after Gully Boy.

Ve Kamleya is the third song in the film.

Ve Kamleya shows Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh surrendering to love

After Arijit Singh’s Tum Kya Mile, the latest romantic track from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out. It is titled Ve Kamleya. The music video of the song opens with an emotional conversation between Ranveer and Alia. It then shows some romantic scenes from the movie. The track is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya.





Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shake a leg at What Jhumka?

Before the song, a dance track from the song What Jhumka? was released. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, the song is a reworked version of the Asha Bhosle classic Jhumka Gira Re. While the lyrics and music of the song were changed completely, the main melody of the song remains the same as the original.

(Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh groove on the beats on What Jhumka? | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

In What Jhumka? the lead pair feature in a quintessential Bollywood dance track filled with colours and groovy dance steps. The song is composed by Pritam and Ganesh Acharya choreographed the song.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, meanwhile is set to open in theatres on July 28. Its cast includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.