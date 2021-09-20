Dia Mirza Awestruck After Hubby Vaibhav Rekhi Hails Her As 'Monday Motivation'; See Pic

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have been relishing their parenthood by dedicating time to their newborn Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, along with keeping their romance alive. Dia Mirza's social media handle is a testament to their blissful marriage, with the couple never missing out on any opportunity to express their adoration of the other. Recently, businessman, Vaibhav Rekhi was been beating away his Monday blues with an adorable picture of his wife.

Dia shared Vaibhav's Instagram story, hailing his wife as 'Monday Motivation'. Dia is also keeping up with her mom duties by taking care of their son, who was born in May after the couple's intimate wedding ceremony on February 15 this year.

Dia Mirza is husband's 'Monday Motivation'

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor took to her Instagram stories today and reposted her husband's photo of her, in which the actor is sporting cropped, wavy hair with minimal makeup as she looks away from the camera. Responding to Vaibhav's "Monday motivation or some such" message, she wrote, "Aww" with an inverted smiling emoji. Take a look.

The duo celebrated Vaibhav's birthday last month, as Dia wished her hubby with the sweetest birthday note. Sharing the duo's candid picture from a get-together, Dia wrote," "'What does this tattoo mean?' You had asked… 'it means Freedom From Fear - Azaad.' What a long way we’ve come in such a short time Vaibh." "Happy Birthday to the best Papa and partner in the whole world. You make our lives perfect in every possible way. Here’s to many more adventures and discoveries together!".

Dia's life has been brimming with joy after welcoming their son Avyaan on May 14th. The actor had announced his premature birth, revealing her son was monitored in Neonatal ICU under complete care by a great team of doctors. Welcoming her baby home recently, the actor penned a heartfelt note along with a monochrome photo as she caresses Avyaan. She sent out love to all the parents who are coping with ‘premies in NICU’. “Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength, and prayers for you and your little one’s,” she wrote.

(IMAGE:Instagram/@DIAMIRZAOFFICAL)