Dia Mirza Posts First Glimpse Of Newborn Avyaan, Says 'you Have Taught Us Humility, Grace'

Actor Dia Mirza is currently embracing motherhood and is giving every bit of her time to her newborn Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Ever since the actor had given birth to the little one in May, fans have been looking forward to catching a glimpse on social media. Much to the surprise, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor took to Instagram and shared a full picture of Avyaan with a powerful note.

In the new monochromatic picture, while Avyaan’s face is not clear, he can be seen resting in his mother Dia Mirza's arms. The mother-son duo looks absolutely adorable. Though earlier Dia had mentioned that Avyaan was born as a premature baby, hence he was monitored in NICU under complete care by a great team of doctors. Dia in the appreciation post, thanked all the doctors who took great care of the little one for the ‘first 4 months of his life.' She wrote that the entire family will always be ‘grateful for the care and love he received from all’

Dia Mirza pens powerful note after son Avyaan returns home from NICU

Sharing her views, the actor wrote, “ Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.2021. We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr.Jui, Dr. Pradeep, Dr.Anish, and all the nurses and @suryahospitals under the able leadership of Dr.Awasthi and Dr.Kabra. We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them. Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home. And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you.”

At last, while concluding the note, Dia sent out love to all the parents who are coping with ‘premies in NICU’. “Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength, and prayers for you and your little one’s,” she wrote. Her friends from the industry were quick to send their love to the newborn. Diana Penty wrote, “Avyaan, you champion (sic),” followed by heart emojis. Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia and designer Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Previously, Dia Mirza had penned a lengthy note on social media while introducing Avyaan to the world. In the note, she had mentioned how her baby boy Avyaan was a premature child. She thanked the hospital staff and caring nurses for taking care of the newborn, and wrote, “ur heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.”

Further, Dia thanked God and all those people who prayed for her and the family. “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and me. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms,” added. Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai home in February this year. She had even treated fans with amazing pictures from the wedding on social media.

IMAGE:Instagram/@DIAMIRZAOFFICAL