Dia Mirza calls Madhya Pradesh's solar project 'big step', highlights important factors

Dia Mirza gave a thumbs up to the recently-inaugurated solar power project in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. The actor, who is also Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Environment, termed it as a ‘big step’ towards building a sustainable energy future for India. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star highlighted the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions by 1.3 million tons per year with the help of the project.

Dia highlighted the fact that the project was being touted as ‘Asia’s largest solar plant’ and used hashtags like 'SDG7' (Sustainable Development Goal on Energy), 'Build Back Better', 'For People For Planet', 'Clean Energy,' along with a snap of the project to extend her support to the project.

Here’s the tweet

Asia’s largest solar plant now in Madhya Pradesh is a big step towards building a #SustainableEnergy future for India☀️ 🌏 This plant will help reduce GHG emissions by 1.3million tons per year. #SDG7 #BuildBackBetter #ForPeopleForPlanet #CleanEnergy pic.twitter.com/FkcVE00WCr — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 10, 2020

Dia Mirza is known to express her opinion on environmental issues like climate change, pollution levels, harmful effects of plastic. She was also one of the guests at the UN Climate Summit during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to USA last year.

The solar power project in Rewa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday through video-conferencing. The 750 MW project features three solar generating units of 250 MW each, situated on a 500-hectare plot of land inside the 1500-hectare solar park.

The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) has developed the project in collaboration with UrjaVikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The project plays a major role in India’s target of 175 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2022. Home Minister Amit Shah, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan were among the leaders who praised the Prime Minister for ‘dedicating’ the project to the nation.

I thank PM @NarendraModi for dedicating Asia's largest '750 MW Rewa Solar Project' to the nation. This key futuristic project reinforces Modi govt's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat & its commitment towards achieving the target of 175 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2022. pic.twitter.com/WVGWhWH0fl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2020

