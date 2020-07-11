'How Is Rewa Solar Plant Largest In Asia? 2000 MW Plant Already In Karnataka': Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 750 MW solar power project at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing on Friday. It is said to be the largest solar power project in Asia. Congress leader DK Shivakumar however, raised questions over the claims and said that a 2000 MW was built in 3 years by Karnataka Congress government and has been operational since 2018.

"BJP central government is claiming today that it inaugurated Asia's largest solar plant of 750 MW at Rewa, MP. What then is the 2000 MW Solar Plant in Pavagada, Karnataka which was built in just 3 years by Karnataka Congress government and has been operational since 2018?" Shivakumar said in a tweet.

READ | 'Key Futuristic Project': Amit Shah Lauds Rewa Solar Project, Thanks PM Modi For Launch

The Congress leader further said that the most unique thing about the 2000 MW Pavagada Mega Solar Park in Karnataka was that the farmers were being paid yearly rents for the 13,000 acres land upon which it was constructed as it had been leased and not purchased from them.

“Karnataka model of renewable energy was accepted as the best in India. Union power minister must answer as to how the Central Government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) is Asia's largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2000 MW) and was opened two years ago!” he stated.

READ | 'Sure, Pure & Secure': PM Modi Inaugurates Asia's Largest 750 MW Solar Power Project In MP

Features of the Rewa solar plant

The project consists of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land inside the solar park. The park covers a total area of 1500 hectares. The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) developed the project in partnership with UrjaVikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Central Financial Assistance of Rs 138 crore was provided to RUMSL for developing the park.

READ | Solar Trees To Light Up Pavements At Township Near Kolkata

The Rewa Solar Project is the first in India to break the grid parity barrier. It is expected to reduce carbon emission equivalent to 15 lakh ton of CO2 per year. World Bank Group President has also awarded the project for innovation and excellence and was included in the Prime Minister's "A Book of Innovation: New Beginnings".

"The project is also the first renewable energy project to supply to an institutional customer outside the State, i.e. Delhi Metro, which will get 24 per cent of energy from the project with remaining 76 per cent being supplied to the State DISCOMs of Madhya Pradesh," the Prime Minister's Office said.

READ | Indian Railways Push Towards ‘Net Zero’ Carbon Emission; Stations To Run On Solar Power

(With inputs from agency)