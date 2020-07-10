'Key Futuristic Project': Amit Shah Lauds Rewa Solar Project, Thanks PM Modi For Launch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating Asia's largest solar power project in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa to the nation saying this "key futuristic project" will reinforce the Modi government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and its commitment towards achieving an ambitious target in renewable energy capacity by 2022.

I thank PM @NarendraModi for dedicating Asia's largest '750 MW Rewa Solar Project' to the nation. This key futuristic project reinforces Modi govt's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat & its commitment towards achieving the target of 175 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2022. pic.twitter.com/WVGWhWH0fl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2020

PM inaugurates Rewa project

PM Modi on Friday inaugurated the 750 MW solar power project set at Rewa via video conferencing. The project consists of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land inside the solar park. The park covers a total area of 1500 hectares. The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) developed the project in partnership with UrjaVikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Central Financial Assistance of Rs 138 crore was provided to RUMSL for developing the park.

Other leaders too cheered the launch of the massive solar power project which heightens the share of renewable energy in the domestic energy mix. India has set a target of 175 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2022. Solar power is the most important component of the plan.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Rewa project will not only benefit the people of the state but will also help in reducing the damage on the environment, caused by the burning of fossil fuels to generate electricity.

Congratulations to the people of Rewa and Madhya Pradesh Government for having Asia’s largest Solar Project.



Thank you Honble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for dedicating the 750 MW Rewa Solar project to the Nation. #AatmaNirbharBharat @ChouhanShivraj https://t.co/TwmQbz6wZv — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 10, 2020

इस परियोजना से प्रतिवर्ष 15.7 लाख टन कार्बन उत्सर्जन को रोकने में मदद मिली है जो 2.60 करोड़ पेड़ों के लगाने के बराबर है। इसका लाभ गरीब, मध्यम वर्ग, किसानों और आदिवासी भाई बहनों को पहुँचने वाला है। सौर ऊर्जा जरूरतों का एक बड़ा माध्यम होगा जो Sure है, Pure है और Secure है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 10, 2020

Reduced carbon emissions

The Rewa Solar Project is the first in India to break the grid parity barrier. It is expected to reduce carbon emission equivalent to 15 lakh tons of CO2 per year. World Bank Group President has also awarded the project for innovation and excellence and was included in the Prime Minister's 'A Book of Innovation: New Beginnings'.

"The project is also the first renewable energy project to supply to an institutional customer outside the State, i.e. Delhi Metro, which will get 24% of energy from the project with remaining 76% being supplied to the State DISCOMs of Madhya Pradesh," the Prime Minister's Office said.

