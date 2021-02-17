Dia Mirza Explains Why Vaibhav Rekhi Wasn't Present To Distribute Sweets To The Paparazzi

Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on Monday. The couple got married as per the Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence.

After the ceremony, Dia stepped outside to distribute sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside her home but the photographers wanted her husband also present and asked her, "Sir ko bhi bulaye na ma'am [Translation: call sir as well]

Replying to the photographer, Dia said, "Sir bohot shy hain." [Translation: he's shy] The ceremony was attended by the duo's family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

For the occasion, Mirza wore a red bridal saree, paired with a matching dupatta, and tied her hair in a neat bun. Rekhi, who is in his mid-thirties, chose a white kurta pajama and teamed it with a beige turban. Post the ceremony, the couple stepped out and posed for the photographers.

The actor, known for her roles in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, and Thappad, was in a relationship with Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance. Dia took to Instagram and wrote, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding conducted by a priestess, fans say 'long live feminism'

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years. As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple shares a daughter together.

Dia Mirza's wedding: Mailaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and others wish the newly-wed couple

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.