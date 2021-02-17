Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's Wedding Conducted By A Priestess, Fans Say 'long Live Feminism'

Actress Dia Mirza who recently tied the knots with her businessman beau Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony has been receiving appreciation from her fans. Breaking the barriers of gender inequality, Dia’s wedding was conducted by a priestess. The actress took to Twitter and shared a picture from her nuptials that shows a priestess conducting the wedding function.

Thanking the lady priest Sheela Atta for conducting the wedding ceremony, Dia wrote, “Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality.” Hailing the feministic move users stormed the comment section with their thoughts. One of the users wrote, “Long live feminism. Beautiful Lady!! Best wishes!!.” Another user wrote, “God Bless Sheela Atta God Bless the couple.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Wow what a thought have you.” Another fan echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Nice to see yet another crack in the glass ceiling. May God bless you with a happy married life.”

Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality https://t.co/aMZdyEZRdF pic.twitter.com/BeyFWCSGLw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 17, 2021

Earlier, thanking God before embarking on a new journey, the actress shared pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony. Dia stunned in red saree and traditional jewellery while Vaibhav Rekhi chose a white sherwani along with a turban for the big day. In the pictures, the couple was seen performing the rituals, like chanting the mantras around the fire, taking the ‘pheras’, exchanging the ‘varmala’, and guests showering petals on the couple.

The Thappad actress penned a heartwarming note too, writing that "Love is a ‘full-circle that we call home’ and that it was a ‘miracle’ to ‘hear its knock, open the door and be found by it." (sic) The wedding took place in the garden area of Dia’s Bandra residence. Pictures of the couple posing for the cameras went viral, and they also distributed sweets among the paps. Many other moments at the wedding like Vaibhavs’s daughter walking the couple down the aisle, went viral. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani were among those from the film fraternity in the guests.

