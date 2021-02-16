Dia Mirza's Wedding: Mailaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar And Others Wish The Newly-wed Couple

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Mumbai based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, February 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in the city. The couple, who were rumoured to be together through 2020, got married in a traditional ceremony, and pictures were shared by Dia on her Instagram feed. Wishes and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the newlyweds and Dia has shared them in her Instagram story, scroll along and take a look here.

Dia Mirza’s Wedding: Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and others wish Dia

Major love and wishes are making their way to newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi after their marriage on February 15, 2021. A number of celebrity friends of the actor took to their Instagram to wish the married couple and Dia has replied to them in her stories. The list includes Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vikram Phadnis, Lisa Mishra and more

Malaika shared one of Dia posts and wrote ‘Congratulations and God Bless’ followed by Lisa Mishra who wrote, ‘Congratulations you lovely people, this calls for a Haleem/biryani Galouti night” and added a series of red hearts. Next was a wish by Aditi Rao Hydari, and then Sophie Choudhry who wrote ‘So Beautiful! Congrats my Dia… wishing you and Vaibhav all the happiness in the world’ and added a red heart. After which Bhumi wished the two, she wrote ‘Just Beautiful! Congratulations” and tagged both Dia and Vaibhav.

Dia Mirza’s Wedding

Dia and Vaibhav’s wedding was nothing short of dreamy. The bride charmed everyone in her red and gold Benarasi saree, while Vaibhav went for an all-white ensemble with a red dupatta adding the right pop of colour to it. The décor was calm, white and pink tones of flowers. Along with the pictures from her special day, Dia wrote, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us” and added the hashtags #ThankYouPreeta and #SunsetKeDiVaNe.

