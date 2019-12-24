The Debate
The Debate
Dia Mirza Makes An Important Observation In Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer

Bollywood News

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the films stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie will release on January 24, 2020.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dia

Dia Mirza who has been vocal about the environment and has taken up initiatives to endorse eco-friendly alternatives, made an important obervation about Kangana Ranaut's recently released 'Panga' trailer. The actress who loved the beautiful and honest trailer praised how the makers used a metal bottle instead of a plastic bottle. Dia took to her Twitter handle and called the 'metal bottle a class act'.

Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut tackles stereotypes in this brilliantly crafted tale

For those unaware, Dia Mirza during her shoot for 'Kaafir' gifted customised metal bottles to the crew. Dia who has always supported no single-use-plastic initiative also shared a picture on her Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

About Panga

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Panga' finally released the much-anticipated trailer of the sports drama. Fox Star Hindi released the inspirational trailer on Twitter and captioned it as, "#Panga ki kahaani aap sab se judi hai.  Watch #PangaTrailer kyonki jo sapne dekhte hai woh #Panga lete hai." Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the films stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

Dia Mirza now points out Mumbai pollution with AQI, says 'can't even see the skyline'

Celebs praise Panga

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
