Dia Mirza Makes An Important Observation In Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer

Dia Mirza who has been vocal about the environment and has taken up initiatives to endorse eco-friendly alternatives, made an important obervation about Kangana Ranaut's recently released 'Panga' trailer. The actress who loved the beautiful and honest trailer praised how the makers used a metal bottle instead of a plastic bottle. Dia took to her Twitter handle and called the 'metal bottle a class act'.

This trailer is just FABULOUS!!! #PangaTrailer bravo team Panga 💛🦋🌏 https://t.co/2hyntGHBd6 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 24, 2019

For those unaware, Dia Mirza during her shoot for 'Kaafir' gifted customised metal bottles to the crew. Dia who has always supported no single-use-plastic initiative also shared a picture on her Instagram handle.

About Panga

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Panga' finally released the much-anticipated trailer of the sports drama. Fox Star Hindi released the inspirational trailer on Twitter and captioned it as, "#Panga ki kahaani aap sab se judi hai. Watch #PangaTrailer kyonki jo sapne dekhte hai woh #Panga lete hai." Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the films stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

Celebs praise Panga

Lovveee the Panga trailer! 🤩 Can’t wait to watch this inspiring story!! Good luck to my favvvv @Ashwinyiyer , #Kangana and the entire team!! 👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/lERlZkZBLc — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) December 23, 2019

Saw #PangaTrailer and I couldn’t stop myself from sharing my feelings.



Tugged something so deep inside my heart that I just couldn’t stop wiping the tears off my eyes even minutes after watching it.



STUNNING!!! @foxstarhindi A HUGEEE CONGRATULATIONS!!!



And KANGANA is ❤️ — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 23, 2019

