Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Tackles Stereotypes In This Brilliantly Crafted Tale

From the looks of it, Kangana Ranaut is back with another honest & brilliantly crafted film. In a three-minute trailer, the actress tries to tackle worldly stereotypes regarding women in sports and puts her heart and soul into making a comeback in the Indian Kabbadi League at the age of 32. Through stances, the viewer can see that as the story progresses, Kangana's mother-in-law (Neena Gupta), is not supportive but the actress' real-life husband can be seen standing behind her as rock, shuttling between work and home, while he assists his wife in giving her dream a second chance!

Watch the trailer below-

Panga marks the first collaboration between Ashwiny Iyer and Kangana Ranaut. The two have reportedly bonded really well on and off set. The bond that this duo share is quite visible on social media as well as in this interview. In the interview, Ashwiny Iyer revealed that she and Kangana Ranaut bonded during the difficult times during the course of the film. She said that there were times when Kangana was really upset and in tears. Ashwiny Iyer revealed that as Kangana’s friend, she could only support her. She then went on to talk about everyone commenting on Kangana. She said that everyone keeps commenting, she will naturally get affected. She is only human, pointed out the director.

Ashwiny Iyer also praised Kangana Ranaut’s acting skills. She said that Kangana puts her best foot forward for every role that she takes up. Ashwiny Iyer also revealed that Kangana Ranaut has put on some weight, but her body type is such that it does not look extra on her. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the films stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. Panga is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

