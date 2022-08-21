Dia Mirza Marks Husband Vaibhav Rekhi's Birthday With A Loved-up Post; 'Lucky To Have You'

Dia Mirza recently shared a mushy post on her Instagram handle to mark her husband Vaibhav Rekhi's birthday today, August 21. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star, who announced her marriage to Vaibhav in 2021, dropped the couple's adorable picture from their wedding day and heaped praise on her 'love'.

Sending heartfelt wishes to Vaibhav, Dia mentioned how 'lucky' she is to have him. Reacting to her post, celebrities like Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, and more wished Vaibhav Rekhi.

Dia Mirza marks husband Vaibhav Rekhi's birthday with a loved-up post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia dropped a stunning glimpse of her and Vaibhav dressed in complementing traditional outfits as they shed smiles for the camera. In the caption, she wrote," Happy Birthday, Husband. May you always laugh loudest, give selflessly and care deeply. You are love @vaibhav.rekhi. And we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Keep growing and spreading joy. Photo by our dearest @rohanshrestha," Take a look.

Reacting to her post, Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy bday Vaibhav," while soon-to-be-mommy Bipasha Basu, Sophie Choudry, Anaita Shroff Adajania and more also penned heartfelt wishes.

Vaibhav and Dia completed one year of their marriage earlier this year and marking the occasion, the latter shared a glimpse of their intimate wedding festivities. Sharing the video, she mentioned "There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered," and further wishing her hubby, wrote," Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life."

On the work front, Dia will be seen alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in the project Dhak Dhak. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the film will hit theatres in 2023. It is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu. She also has Anubhav Sinha's upcoming project Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL)