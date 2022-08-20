Dia Mirza Reveals She's Going Through A 'hard Week'; Industry Colleagues & Fans Send Love

Dia Mirza recently took to social media and informed her fans and well-wishers that she has been going through a rough week, however, 'keeping strong' amid everything. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star further shared words of wisdom, urging everyone going through a rough patch to just breathe and know that they're love.

Her post garnered several reactions from fans as well as celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry and more as they sent strength and hugs to the actor.

Dia Mirza reveals she's going through a 'hard week'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia shared a candid picture of herself smiling away and wrote, "Im having a hard week. But staying strong. Because #WeCanDoHardThings. If you are having a tough time please breathe through it. And know that you are love." Take a look.

Her post received several reactions from fans, as they dropped comments like, "Stay positive," and "More power and love to you," among other things. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Huuuugs," while singer Sophie Chowdry said, “Big hug my Dee."

Dia's post comes days after she lost her niece Tanya Kakde in a car accident. Remembering Tanya in an emotional post, the actor mentioned, "My niece. My child. My Jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.” She also penned a long note describing her bond with Tanya and the special place she held in the actor's life.

Meanwhile, Dia is quite active on social media and often treats fans with glimpses of her son Avyaan, who recently turned 1-year-old. Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on 15 February 2021. On the work front, she will be seen alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in the project Dhak Dhak. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the film will hit theatres in 2023.

