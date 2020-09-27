Ajay Devgn wishes Nysa on Daughters Day 2020, calls her his 'sharpest critic'

On Sunday, Ajay Devgn took to social media to post a stunning picture of Nysa with a heartfelt Daughter's Day message. Calling her his 'sharpest critic and biggest weakness', Ajay said that Nysa is also his strength while adding that she may be growing up but she will always remain a 'baby' for him and Kajol. Daughters Day is a day dedicated to daughters and is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of September. This year Daughter's day falls on September 27.

My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl 🤗#HappyDaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/mATjDd1b28 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2020

Netizens React

Ajay Devgn's post received a mixed reaction from the Netizens. While many just couldn't stop gushing over how pretty Nysa looks other took this opportunity request the Singham actor to keep his daughter away and protected from the 'Bollywood Mafia'. Some users simply shared pictures of their daughters while others spoke about the importance of a daughter. There were several others who went on to call the Devgn's one of the most 'graceful families' in Bollywood while pointing out that they all shared a deep connection which was visible.

Wishing Nyasa all the very best but keep her away from the Bollywood Mafias' - she deserves to go to better pastures. — Shitul Chanchani (@shitul905) September 27, 2020

She is looking so graceful, totally different from other star kids like Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali etc.. — Pankaj Jaiswal (@iampj007) September 27, 2020

Very nice picture. Well said sir .. daughter definitely is the strongest pillar of strength for father and the family . Papa ki pari 🙌 — Neha Ahir (@NehaAhir17) September 27, 2020

Your’s is one of the most graceful families of Bollywood. Probably coz your family is deeply connected to the roots and culture of your ancestors ... — Brijesh Kumar Singh (@imbreezz) September 27, 2020

Last year on Daughter's Day Ajay Devgn posted a cute picture from his daughter's childhood days where he can be seen holding Yug and Nysa while having fun in a pool. "Daughters should be celebrated every day, even more so TODAY," read the caption. On the other hand, Kajol had shared a picture where she can be seen holding a young Nysa in her arms with a caption that reads, "You will always fit in my arms." Kajol and Ajay are very active on social media and regularly post cute couple pictures as well as adorable pictures of both Nysa and Yug.

Ajay Devgn & Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol Mukherjee started dating while filming for the film Gundaraj and were known as an 'unlikely pair' because of their opposite personalities. Soon after, the two tied a knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in February 1999. Ajay and Kajol had their first child, daughter, Nysa in 2003 and son, Yug in 2010.

