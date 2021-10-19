Dia Mirza Reflects Her Jouney As 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' Turns 20: 'I Felt Special'

Actor Dia Mirza who created her charm on-screen with her Bollywood film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, recently took to Twitter to celebrate 20 years of the film. Apart from Dia Mirza, the film also starred R Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan in key roles. She shared the poster of the film and recalled the ‘amazing journey’ she spent with the team.

In the heartfelt note, the actor looked back at the film’s shooting and being a part of it. “It’s been 20 years since my debut! What an amazing journey this has been. Humbling, gratifying, challenging. I hope to continue to learn and grow as an artist. Thank YOU all for your love and generosity. And a big thank you to Team Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein #20YearsOfRHTDM,” she wrote.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Thappad actor opened up about how the film still makes her nostalgic and the love that people have showered on her has been overwhelming. Sharing her thoughts on the same, she said that every year she remembers the moments spent on the sets of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. She reminisced her time shooting and said that the film was an introduction to her as a new creative journey and also to the industry. She also extended her gratitude to the film and the people for showering immense love and appreciation.

The actor admitted that she was a young girl after winning Miss Asia Pacific Crown and had never ventured out, until the film that made her feel special and that she belonged here. Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the iconic film was a remake of the director's own Tamil film Minnale which also starred Madhavan. The story of the film revolves around a chance encounter that turns into love between a principled young girl, Reena Malhotra, and an impulsive young man, Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri over a span of five days. Things get complicated when a suave and successful NRI Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan) arrives from the US to marry Reena.

