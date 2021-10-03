Dia Mirza Values Children's Rights On Being Connected With Climate Crisis; Says ‘Act Now'

Actor Dia Mirza, also an environmentalist, appreciated the emphasis on children's rights being connected with the climate crisis in her recent post on social media.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the actor shared the Save the Children India post which spoke about the dangerous impact of the climate crisis on children of low and middle-income countries. "Finally, children’s rights, their security, health and well being is being connected with #ClimateCrises. Our children are suffering now and their future will become even more challenging if leaders don’t ACT on Climate NOW. #COP26 #RedAlertOnClimate[sic]," the actor wrote.

Finally, children’s rights, their security, health and well being is being connected with #ClimateCrises. Our children are suffering now and their future will become even more challenging if leaders don’t ACT on Climate NOW. #COP26 #RedAlertOnClimate https://t.co/or3K28Op31 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 3, 2021

Dia Mirza was conferred with 'Champions of Change' award

For a very long time now, Dia Mirza, as an advocate of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, has carried out the key campaign of the environment across the nation. She has been actively spreading messages on the areas of priority like single usage of plastic, clean air, conservation of wildlife, and climate crisis among others.

Recently the actor was honoured with the ‘Champions Of Change’ award by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. She had posted a picture where she can be seen receiving the award and said that people should be ‘champion of change.’ She wrote, “Thank you for this honour #ChampionsOfChange. A wonderful motivation! Award is conferred by H.E.#BhagatSinghKoshiyari, Hon'ble Governor, Maharashtra India Flag of India. Every one of us must become a champion of change to ensure we create an equitable world for people and planet[sic].”

Thank you for this honour #ChampionsOfChange 🙏🏻 A wonderful motivation!



Award being conferred by H.E.#BhagatSinghKoshiyari, Hon'ble Governor,Maharashtra India 🇮🇳



Everyone of us must become a champion of change to ensure we create an equitable world for people and planet 🌏 pic.twitter.com/5kqXUP5F4A — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 1, 2021

Dia recently participated in the Global Citizen Live event in which she spoke about climate change. She talked about adopting steps to help achieve goals to maintain a healthy balance between the planet and humans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, while Dia played a single mother of a teenage daughter. She was also seen in the Telugu film Wild Dog co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni. Talking about her personal life, the actor welcomed her first son Avyaan on May 14. She tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in a close-knit ceremony in February this year. Soon after, she announced her first pregnancy.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @Diamirzaofficial/Instagram)