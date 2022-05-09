Mother's Day is celebrated to honour the commendable strength, selfless care, and efforts of a mother for her kids. This year, it was observed on Sunday 8 May. On Mother's Day 2022, several well-known faces from the film fraternity took to social media and posted adorable pictures with their mothers or kids.

The latest entry on the list is Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who marked the special day by sharing pictures of her 'babies' Avyaan Azaad and Samaira Rekhi. Along with sharing the pictures, she also penned a heartfelt note.

Dia Mirza shares pictures of her kids on Mother's Day

Dia Mirza shares a very special bond with her children Avyaan Azad and stepdaughter Samaira. From sharing some endearing moments with her son to sharing dance videos with Samaira, Dia's Instagram is full of posts that showcase her love for her 'babies.'

On Monday, Dia took to her Instagram handle and dropped pictures featuring her son Avyaan Azaad, stepdaughter Samaira and Dia’s mother Deepa Mirza. The first photo featured the little munchkin smiling and adorably sitting on a sofa. The next picture featured Samaira, her baby brother, and Dia's mom. The third picture had a glimpse of the mother-son duo.

Sharing the pictures, Dia penned a heartwarming caption. The Sanju actor wrote "A child gives birth to a mother ❤️

So grateful for my babies and so grateful for my Ma. Miss you @rekhi.poonam 🤗❤️ #MothersDay #MothersDay2022".

Here, take a look at her post-

Dia Mirza wishes fans on Eid 2022

On Eid 2022, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet photo. In the picture, the former beauty queen was seen twinning with her son, as both of them sported white-coloured outfits. The little munchkin was all smiles as he sat comfortably on his mother’s lap. Sharing the picture, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star revealed that this was her son's first Eid, as she also extended her heartfelt wishes to all her fans. Dia wrote "Eid Mubarak everyone. Wishing you and your loved one's peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones' first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with their loved ones."

Here, take a look at the post-

Image:Instagram@ diamirzaofficial