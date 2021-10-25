Dia Mirza Shares Glimpse Of Her 'favourite Place In The World', Her Son's Nursery; See Pic

Actor Dia Mirza is enjoying every bit of motherhood as she took to her social media to give a tour around the new nursery of her son, Avyaan. Drawing inspiration from nature, the nursery was appreciated by several fans who left some adoring comments under the post. Check out the post from the actor winning hearts on the internet.

Taking to her Instagram on October 25, the actor shared a picture of her sitting in her son Avyaan's nursery to show a glimpse of the room. Donning a white top paired with jeans, the actor looked cheerful as she showed off her current 'favourite place in the world'. As per the pictures, the nursery drew inspiration from nature as a tiger and deer roaming in the forest can be seen drawn on the walls. She captioned the post writing,

''My favourite place in the world these days is Avyaan’s nursery 🐯🌏 Nature love reflecting with our wall art by @kalakaarihaath 🙌🏼''

Dia Mirza shows Avyaan's nursery

Several fans were impressed by Dia's nature-inspired nursery for her son as many spammed her with heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Vishal Dadlani in his comment said, "That's gorgeous!!!! Hugs to all of you! Gotta come visit soon to meet the little toughie! 💪🏼🤗[sic]." Among other actors who took to the comment section to appreciate the new nursery were Bipasha Basu and Shabana Azmi.

More on Dia Mirza's son

Dia Mirza's son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14 this year. The actor tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Bandra on February 15 this year. Earlier, the actor shared a 15-second clip featuring her cuddling her son along with Billy Eichner’s song Hakuna Matata from Lion King. Several celebrities were seen swooning over the adorable video as they poured in love for the actor and her child in the comment section.

She also shared an emotional note for her son by writing, ''We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer 🐯 Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way[sic].''

(Image: @Diamirzaofficial/Instagram)