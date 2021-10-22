Dia Mirza Shares Adorable Video Of Son Avyaan Azaad; Lara Dutta, Malaika Arora React

Dia Mirza's latest video featuring son Avyaan Azaad is garnering love from celebrities like Lara Dutta, Malaika Arora, and Tahira Kashyap among others. Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Mirza shared a glimpse of her little born's feet as he cosily laid down in a tiger patterned quilt. Just a peek into Avyaan's morning was enough for netizens to shower love on Dia's post using heart and heart-eye emotions.

The six-month-old received love from Lara Dutta, who wrote, "Pleaseeee can I eat him up??!" as well as Malaika, who dropped in multiple red heart emojis. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 15 this year, welcomed their firstborn in May.

Celebrities shower love on Dia's son Avyaan Azaad

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 21, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor uploaded a 15-second clip along with Billy Eichner’s song Hakuna Matata from Lion King in the backdrop. For the caption, she wrote," Hakuna Matata" with a red heart and tiger emoji. Apart from the aforementioned celebrities, Rahul Dev, Tara Sharma and Diana Penty also poured in love-filled emoticons.

Apart from the B-town celebrities, Dia followers also commented on the video. One wrote, “Aww those chubby feet! Baby feet are so cute I just want to kiss those! God bless you precious baby”, while another stated, "I really want to meet himmm".

Earlier last month, Dia penned an emotional note for her son, stating "Our story has only just begun Avyaan". Sharing a monochrome photo cradling her baby, Dia addressed her son and wrote, "you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer...tay blessed baby. You complete us in every way". She also thanked all the doctors who took great care of the little one for the ‘first 4 months' of his life'. "And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you", she stated.

On the work front, Dia last starred in actor Nagarjuna's action thriller Wild Dog. The 2021 flick, which also starred Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles, was released on Netflix in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(Image: Instagram/@DiaMirzaofficial)