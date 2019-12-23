Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Others Delighted As Shiv Sena Keeps This Election Promise

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi would seek to keep the controversies of the government formation behind them, and bring the citizens’ attention to their work. While that is about the government, on the municipal level too, Shiv Sena announced a major decision recently that was one of their promises in the election manifesto. Several stars from the film industry expressed their delight. Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Gurmeet Choudhary, Onir and Rahul Dev were among those who praised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as they announced the setting up of an ‘affordable’ veterinary hospital.

Shiv Sena MLA and Youth wing President Aditya Thackeray announced on Twitter on Sunday, “Our BMC election promise of having pet clinics in Mumbai being fulfilled.” Responding to Thackeray’s tweet, Dia Mirza wrote, “This is amazing! Thank you.” Suniel Shetty termed it ‘brilliant’. “Thank you so much. Much needed @AUThackeray,” was Gurmet Choudary’s response. Onir termed it ‘amazing.’ Rahul Dev also called it 'superb.'

Here are the tweets

This is amazing! Thank you 🐯 https://t.co/UMRFljyxdz — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 23, 2019

Superb! — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) December 23, 2019

The Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans to set up the hospital in South Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi in association with the TATA Group. The BMC seeks to keep the prices ‘affordable’ so that pets belonging to the lower strata of the society too can be treated. As per reports, the hospital is likely to come up over a 1,979 square meter area behind Arthur Road jail. The setting up of the hospital will be carried out in collaboration with the Mahalaxmi Trust. The trust was given the go-ahead for the setting up of the veterinary hospital recently.

