Sumona Chakravarthy Has Request For CM Uddhav Thackeray After Proposal To Set Up Aquarium

After the high drama that lasted for a month, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, led by Uddhav Thackeray would be keen to divert the attention towards work and issues. Post the controversies and the grand swearing-in ceremony, some of the decisions taken by the Maharashtra government are also making headlines. While the opposition and some of the politicians have been reacting to it, now celebrities from the entertainment industry too are voicing their concerns. Sumona Chakravarthy was keen to do so when the government recently announced plans for a proposal to develop a state-of-the-art aquarium. The actor stated that ‘pothole-free roads’ was what the city, particularly North Mumbai, needed before any plans for an aquarium.

As per a report on PTI, CM Thackeray is keen to build a multi-level aquarium similar to that of Bangkok-based Ocean World. The report claimed the CM has directed the state tourism department to come up with a proposal for the same. This was after Thackeray’s meeting with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) where discussions on the under-development projects and upcoming plans.

"Mumbai is an international city. Tourists will start coming to Mumbai via its international cruise terminal. Hence, as a part of it we need to have an international multilevel aquarium in the first stage. I have asked the officials to prepare a proposal for the project,” he was quoted as saying by the agency.

As one netizen reacted to the report on Twitter, by stating that there was a need for 'better roads,' Sumona too echoed the views. Tagging the official handle of CM Uddhav Thackeray, she wrote, “We need better Roads. Every lane, bylane, street, road, highway... Can North bombay have pothole free roads like SoBo first @OfficeofUT.”

For the unversed, most of the studios where TV shows are shot in North Mumbai. Even Film City is located in Goregaon, a suburb in North Mumbai. A majority of the TV stars reside in this part of the city. Sumona is one of the most popular celebrities in the Television industry. She is primarily known for her work in Kapil Sharma’s shows, where she usually plays the role of his wife. However, she has acted in films too and multiple other TV shows too.

