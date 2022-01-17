Shahid Kapoor Unveils 1st Look From New Film With Ali Abbas Zafar; Latter Says 'Well Done'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, on Monday, took to Instagram and wished filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on his 40th birthday. He posted a picture on his IG Story and unveiled the first look from their forthcoming much-awaited film. In the picture, seemingly a behind-the-scenes one, Shahid and Ali can be seen standing side by side and looking at each other.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Shahid posted a behind-the-scenes picture wherein he can be seen donning a white shirt, black waist jacket. He can be seen sporting a bearded look in the picture from the set. On the other hand, Ali wore a black outfit. As for the caption, he wrote, "Happy happy birthday @aliabbaszafar. Love you loads brother. Can't wait to see you soon on set!!!"

As soon as the post was up, Ali was also re-posted Shahid's birthday wishing post and wrote, "Thank you @shahidkapoor. Look out kar diya (You've revealed the look)... #Welldone."

Earlier in the month of November 2021, Shahid had started shooting for Ali's forthcoming untitled action drama film. The filmmaker and the actor took to Instagram and shared the joyful news by sharing a candid picture with each other. Shahid had captioned the post, "Day 1. Blood...Crime...And Lots of action. Here we go.. @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on.." On the other hand, Ali wrote, "Let's get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs." The film marks the first collaboration of the duo.

According to the news agency, ANI, the upcoming film is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of the 2011's released French film titled Nuit Blanche. The film has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu language as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam, respectively, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Furthermore, apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in films like Bull, and Jersey. The Kabir Singh star also has Raj and DK's untitled thriller project under his belt. The project will also star Raashii Khanna.

As the director turns a year older, wishes have been pouring in for him from all corners. Many celebrities from the film fraternity have taken to their social media handles and wished the director. Apart from Shahid other actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Gauahar Khan, and many others have posted adorable stories for the director.

Image: Instagram/@aliabbaszafar