Diana Penty Turns Up The Heat In Beige-pink Sari; See Pictures

Diana Penty made a ground-breaking Bollywood debut with her stellar performance in 2012's hit film Cocktail. Since then, she has acted in several movies and within a short span of time, she has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi Film Industry. Diana Penty was last seen in Badshah's smashing hit Shehar Ki Ladki . The song broke the internet, and Diana looked surreal in the music video. Not only her killer moves but her fashionable outfits were the talk of the town when Shehar Ki Ladki released.

The Happy Bhag Jayegi actor has always managed to impress her fans with her impeccable sense of fashion. Diana Penty has a massive fan-base on social media. Her followers on Instagram alone is a whopping 3.4 million. Diana Penty recently posted a picture of herself on her official Instagram handle and the actor looked stunning in a floral sari. Take a look at it.

Diana Penty looks ethereal in a shimmery sari

Diana Penty oozes oodles of glamour in this sari. From her makeup, jewellery to hair everything blends in so perfectly, that it is difficult to take eyes off of her. Diana Penty style is realistic and bold. Even though she is wearing a sari, the way she has modernised it is commendable.

Diana Penty's fashion quotient in this beige and pink sari is top-notch. Her off-shoulder blouse has some meticulous floral details and is making her look simply scintillating. For jewellery, Diana chose to wear a pink beaded layered necklace. The Lucknow Central actor kept her makeup minimalistic with pink shadow and matching lips. What we loved the most in this fascinating look of Diana, is the way she kept her hair. Diana did not experiment much with her hairstyle and kept it sleek and straight. This accentuated her overall look to a different level altogether.

