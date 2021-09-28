Did Abhay Deol Just Make His Relationship Official With Shilo Shiv Suleman? See Mushy Pics

Actor Abhay Deol who always maintains a low profile when it comes to his personal life, recently shared mushy pictures with Shilo Shiv Suleman, hashtagging the word 'tribe'. Though there was no declaration of love, yet the pictures suggest that the actor made his love official on Instagram. The pictures showed the two posing cozily for a selfie, as she rests her palm on his cheek.

The other pictures showed Abhay is planting a kiss on her cheek. While in the third, Abhay is seen suggestively licking her cheek as she looks away from the camera. "Fluid, free, flowing, creative, soothing, fun, fearless, sensual, calming, inspiring, dynamic, talented, sexy. Oh, and @shiloshivsuleman is all of those things too! #tribe #community #artist #freespirits #thefearlesscollective (sic)", Abhay captioned the post.

Fans react to Abhay Deol's post with Shilo Shiv Suleman

After seeing the pictures, several fans of the actor were left heartbroken who were charmed by his dashing looks and charismatic persona. One of the users wrote, “Alexa, play Jag Soona Soona Lage”. Another user wrote, “my heart is broken, somebody pls declare it A NATIONAL HOLIDAY. You can not do this to my fragile heart BUT I AM HAPPY FOR YOU”. A third user chimed in and wrote, “I thought we had a connection. This is heartbreaking”. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Haha! All girls in the comment section "socha na tha".

More about Shilo Shiv Suleman

Shilo Shiv Suleman commented on Abhay Deol's post, and wrote, "Nothing taboo on this table. more adventures soon!". While many were guessing who is Shilo Shiv Suleman, she is an Indian contemporary artist and the founder-director of the Fearless Collective, an initiative that lets over 400 artists use art to voice their protest against gender violence. Shilo, who was inspired by her mother, Nilofer Suleman, began to draw and write at a very young age. She became a blogger and illustrator soon. She illustrated her first book for children at the age of 16.

According to various media reports, rumors about the 45-year-old actor dating the Bangalore-based artist started doing rounds in March, when the former shared pictures from her exhibition, praising the latter's work. On the professional front, Abhay Deol was last seen in a war drama series titled 1962: The War in the Hills. The web series was featured on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar. He will also be seen in Spin.

IMAGE: Instagram/@abhaydeol