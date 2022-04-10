Neetu Kapoor's Reaction To RK House's Decorations, All We Know About Ranbir-Alia's Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town for a while now as speculations about their wedding make the rounds on social media. According to a report by HT City, the happy couple will tie the knot on April 14, 2022, at Kapoor’s pad at Vastu in Bandra. From the couple's wedding venue to the RK house being decorated, here's how the preparations are going on:

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Venue:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly getting hitched in 'a close-knit affair', having only close friends and family members in attendance. According to Pinkvilla, the couple's wedding venue was fixed since the day they decided to get married, with Ranbir's ancestral home, which is the RK House, being an ideal choice. The venue has apparently been fixed by Ranbir himself.

Neetu Kapoor Picks Her Outfits For Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor has already picked her outfits for the wedding. It is suggested that the veteran actor is likely to adorn designer wear by fashion maverick Manish Malhotra.

Rishi-Neetu Kapoor’s Reception Card Goes Viral On Internet

Amid Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's reception card went viral on the internet. The card read, “Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980.”

Neetu Kapoor Sidesteps Questions About Ranbir-Alia Wedding Dates

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor was recently asked about the wedding speculations. She denied knowing when the grand event would take place. Speaking to PTI, Neetu Kapoor recently revealed that she did not know when the wedding was taking place and sidestepped the questions about the matter.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Menu

As per Bollywood Life, the menu includes a slew of mouth-watering cuisines from Punjabi, Mexican, Mughalai, Italian and more. If the report is to be believed then Ranbir Kapoor's mother has specially asked chefs from Lucknow and Delhi to reach the wedding venue. From Delhi Chat counter to Lucknow's Kebabs will reportedly add zaika to their big day. Moreover, about 50 counters of exotic dishes will be installed at the venue.

Ranbir Kapoor Reportedly Staying At Hotel In Mumbai

As per the reports by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor has been staying at a hotel in Goregaon, Mumbai. Ranbir is reportedly filming Luv Ranjan's next in Aarey Colony. Owing to the same, he is seemingly staying at a hotel in Goregoan for some days. It is important to note that an official confirmation about the same from Ranbir Kapoor and his representatives is yet awaited.

Smilie Suri Opens Up On Cousin Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Rumoured Wedding

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, actor Smiley Suri, who is also Alia Bhatt's cousin, opened up about the couple's relationship. While the actor did not provide any details about the rumoured Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding, she did express her love for her cousin. Smiley Suri said she is very happy for Alia and called her pair with Ranbir Kapoor "amazing." She said, "(I am) very happy. He (Ranbir Kapoor) seems like a nice guy, and I am of course very very very happy for her. She deserves the best in life. They make an amazing pair."

Ranbir Kapoor's Bungalow Being Fancied Up Ahead Of Rumoured Wedding With Alia Bhatt

With just days ahead of the rumoured nuptials, glimpses of Ranbir's under-construction bungalow in Mumbai have been shared via social media, indicating that the property has been decked up with lights. While the house looks months away from completion, the decorations can be seen going on in full swing.

Alia Bhatt Spotted For First Time In Days Amid Wedding Rumours

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was spotted on April 10, 2022, leaving her house in Juhu. She was seen seated in a Range Rover as she donned a simple white t-shirt. She also wore black sunglasses with a classy gold frame as she headed out.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding To Reportedly Be Held On THIS Date

According to HT City, the lovebirds will be getting hitched on April 14 at Kapoor’s pad at Vastu, Bandra. The Mehendi ceremony is slated to take place on April 13, while the Haldi function will happen in the first half of April 14.

Image: Instagram/@starlinkfilms