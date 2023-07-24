Did Ananya Panday's Family Join Her On European Getaway With Aditya Roy Kapur?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have become the talk of the town, with their European vacation pictures going viral and sparking rumours of a possible romance between them. Neither of the actors has said anything about their relationship yet. But now Bhavana Pandey, Ananya's mother, has added another dimension to their rumored love story.

3 things you need to know

The speculation started when pictures of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at the July 12th Arctic Monkeys' concert surfaced online.

The alleged couple was later spotted on a date in Mumbai.

Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Bhavana Pandey's vacation memories



Amidst the excitement surrounding them, Bhavana Pandey shared a series of vacation pictures on her Instagram from their time in Spain. The photo collection not only featured her, it also included her husband Chunky Panday, their youngest daughter Rysa Panday, and, of course, her elder daughter, Ananya.

(It looks like they all went for a vacation together. | Image: Instagram)

The pictures provided a glimpse into their vacation diaries, showing the family dining and having fun together. Ananya's solo picture was also included in the carousel, which she had previously posted on her social media feed. While she captioned the photos as "missing," it remains uncertain if she was referring to Aditya.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship timeline



To recall, dating rumours between Aditya and Ananya began when they were seen together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in 2022. And then their pictures from their European vacation started spreading like wildfire in July, giving the impression of a romantic escapade.

(Aditya and Ananya at a restaurant in Lisbon | Image: Twitter)



Firstly, they shared similar stories from the Arctic Monkeys' concert on their social media accounts. After the concert, they were spotted in Lisbon, where some fans managed to take pictures with them.

A particularly interesting picture showed Aditya with his arms around Ananya, gazing at the sunset. Later, they were spotted in Portugal, enjoying food and drinks, and those pictures went viral as well. However, upon their return to Mumbai, they exited the airport separately, adding more fuel to the fire.



Despite all the buzz, neither of them has confirmed or denied their relationship. On the work front, Ananya is currently preparing for her upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, while Aditya is set to appear in Metro In Dino.