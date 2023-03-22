Did Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Confirm Divorce With Former Actor?

Imran Khan’s wife, Avantika Malik, recently took to social media in order to post a cryptic clip. The clip has led to many wondering whether Imran Khan and Avantika Malik have gone through a divorce. It features pop singer Miley Cyrus and references divorce.

Avantika took to Instagram to post a story featuring the clip. In the clip, Miley Cyrus is dancing to a song from herself. The text over the clip says ‘that divorce was the best thing for her,’ to which Avantika wrote, “Not only her…#justsaying.” The speculation has led to a Reddit thread dedicated to the post on the r/BollyBlindsNGossip subreddit.

While one person commented, “It’s better to be part ways than be bitter the whole life,” another user said, “I thought they divorced a year or two back.” One Reddit user pointed out that her marriage with the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor worked out for her, as she owns MIZU in South Bombay, which is a high-end restaurant in the city and frequents visits from celebrities as well.



Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's separation rumours

Avantika’s post comes almost a month after Imran Khan’s sighting with actor Lekha Washington. The two were seen holding hands in February in Mumbai and sparked dating rumours. They had previously worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2013 Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik married each other in 2011. They share a daughter together named Imara. While the rumours of their separation have been making way since 2019, neither has confirmed it, or spoken about it publicly. It was reported last year, however, that they had opted for separation.

Imran made his acting debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza back in 2008. He’s been part of several popular films such as Delhi Belly, I Hate Love Storys, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. His last appearance in a film was in Katti Batti in 2015.