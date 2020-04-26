Did Irrfan Khan Attend His Mother's Funeral Via Video Conferencing? Reports Suggest

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum, 80, passed away on Saturday. She was suffering from various age-related ailments for long, said family sources, adding she breathed her last on Saturday, the first day of Ramzan festival.

The funeral procession was taken from her residence in Krishna Colony and last rites were performed at Chungi Naka graveyard. According to a daily, reports suggest that Irrfan participated through video conferencing and not many people were allowed during the funeral.

They said actor Khan could not take part in the last rites of his mother due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Saeeda Begum has three sons — Irrfan Khan, Salman and Imran. Salman, in an interview with a news daily said that his mother had been ill but on Saturday the condition worsened. He also revealed that she had inquired about Irrfan Bhai's health recently.

Actor Irrfan Khan, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, skipped promoting his last film "Angrezi Medium" due to health issues.

In an audio message, Irrfan said, "This film 'Angrezi Medium' is very special for me. I so truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we have made it. But there are some unwanted guests in my body... Whatever happens, I will share it with you all...

"And yes, wait for me," Irrfan said. The actor said he is staying positive in these trying times. "It is being said when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. If sounds good. But when you get a handful of lemons it isn't that easy to squeeze them. What's the choice that you have? Other than staying positive. In situations like these it's up to us to make lemonade," he added.

