Deepak Dobriyal Awestruck By Co-star Irrfan Khan, Recalls 'Angrezi Medium' Experience

Tanu Weds Manu actor Deepak Dobriyal, who was last seen in the Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium, spoke about his co-star Irrfan Khan in a recent interview with an entertainment portal and revealed that he has been awestruck by his spirit. While Irrfan shot for the film while undergoing treatment in the US for a neuroendocrine tumour, his presence on the sets and the liveliness to perform has been commended by all his co-stars in the film including Dobriyal.

The actor played the role of Khan's cousin in the film that revolved around the love of a father for his daughter and his desire to fulfil her dream of studying in an international university. Deepak recalled his experience of filming with Irrfan Khan and revealed that he had been shocked to know about his medical condition. When he confronted the Billu actor about the difficulties that he would have to face due to the tumour, Irrfan replied that God has now asked him to fight and show his potential through his talents onscreen.

He reminisced and said that even though Irrfan's response made him emotional, he was awestruck by the sheer positivity in the actor to take on the adversity with wit and humour. Dobriyal went on to add that Irrfan's will to fight and his perseverance was next level and claimed that before an actor, he is more of a philosopher in reality.

About the film

Angrezi Medium had been one of the most highly anticipated films of the year as it marked the return of one of the finest actors in the film industry- Irrfan Khan. The film is a sequel to the previously made Hindi Medium, which released in 2017, although with a different storyline, and featured actor Radhika Madan in the role of Irrfan Khan's character's daughter. Angrezi Medium released in theatres on March 13 right at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The film was recently released on OTT platform for the audience.

