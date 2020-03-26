Fact-Check: Did Kanika Kapoor Meet Prince Charles? Pictures Trigger Speculation

Kanika Kapoor who has been undergoing treatment after being tested positive for Coronavirus in Lucknow is making headlines yet again after Prine Charles was tested positive with the virus on Wednesday. A picture of the duo together started doing rounds on the internet and several trolls blamed the singer for passing on the virus to the singer. However, this isn't true as the royal event from where the picture has surfaced was held in 2015.

Kanika's old picture with Prince Charles goes viral

In the viral picture, Kapoor can be seen dressed in an orange dress chatting with the Prince. The picture is from an event - the Elephant Family charity ‘Travels to my Elephants’ -- hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in 2015. However, trolls went on to criticize Kanika.

Meanwhile, Singer Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus in the country on March 20, after she shared the news about it on her Instagram handle. She also said that she's under complete quarantine and medical care in Lucknow. On Sunday, Kanika was tested positive the second time and now on Wednesday, as a part of the process, the singer's test results came positive the third time. SGPGIMS Director Prof R. K. Dhiman in a statement to a news agency said that the singer continues to test positive for the Coronavirus and her treatment will continue until unless at least two tests show her negative.

UK royal Prince Charles has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease in a statement released this morning."The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days, as usual," said the statement.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," it added.

