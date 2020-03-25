Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For Coronavirus For 3rd Time, Friend Tests Negative

Singer Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus in the country on March 20, after she shared the news about it on her Instagram handle. She also said that she's under complete quarantine and medical care in Lucknow.

On Sunday, Kanika was tested positive the second time and now on Wednesday, as a part of the process, the singer's test results came positive the third time.

SGPGIMS Director Prof R. K. Dhiman in a statement to a news agency said that the singer continues to test positive for the Coronavirus and her treatment will continue until unless at least two tests show her negative.

Kanika Kapoor tests positive again after family raised concerns with initial test reports

Kanika Kapoor’s ‘untraceable’ friend, who was with her at Taj Hotel at one of the gatherings, has also been tested positive for the COVID-19. The person has been identified as Ojas Desai and is under home quarantine in Mumbai after testing negative for the deadly virus. The medical report of the Mumbai-based entrepreneur has also surfaced.

Kanika's statement

In a statement released on Instagram, the "Baby Doll" singer said she developed signs of flu only in the last four days.

"I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."

"Kanika Kapoor recorded a song with me before flying to London," reveals Bappi Lahiri

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only four days ago," she added. The 41-year-old singer said at this stage she would like to urge people to practice self isolation and get tested if one has the signs.

"I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health," she added.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.