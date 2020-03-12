Did Rohit Shetty Unfollow Katrina Kaif After 'No One Is Going To Look At You' Row?

The big question on everyone's mind since March 9 is — Has Rohit Shetty unfollowed Katrina Kaif on Instagram — post the '#ShameOnRohitShetty' social media trend? If the reports are to be believed, it looks like Rohit Shetty has unfollowed the 'Sooryavanshi' actress. Meanwhile, Katrina is still following the director.

Some fans also say that probably the director was never following the actress because he hasn't deleted any of the posts featuring Katrina from his timeline.

These speculations come after Rohit Shetty's controversial statement in an interview where he said 'no one will look at you Katrina Kaif'. Shetty in an interview with a film critic said, "If you look closely, she (Katrina Kaif) is blinking during it. After the fourth take she came to me and asked 'can we take one more?' and I said Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you. She (Katrina) got so wild and I said three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega."

Katrina Kaif came out to defend Shetty and wrote on her Instagram handle, "Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, 'No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening"', this is not what was said."

She added, "I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, 'there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.' Even, despite that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day."

