Rohit Shetty: "People Praise Fast & Furious But Ask Questions On B-town Action Sequences"

Bollywood News

Ace-filmmaker Rohit Shetty is known for his high octane action films and grand action sequences, which often have fancy cars flying in the air.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rohit

Ace-filmmaker Rohit Shetty is known for his high octane action films and grand action sequences, which often have fancy cars flying in the air. He responded to the memes and jokes about him rewriting the laws of physics, as well as critics questioning the same, in an interview with a leading media publication. 

“Where the action is concerned, everybody goes over-the-top,” Rohit said, adding that Hollywood films are lauded for the same unbelievable action scenes. “In Fast & Furious, Jason Statham literally pushes a missile. Everyone praised it. In Fast & Furious 8, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lightly brushes a missile aside,” he said.

Rohit went on to say that if he attempted to do the same thing, critics would pounce on him. “Have you watched the promo of Fast & Furious 9? Vin Diesel’s car swung from one cliff to another with the support of just one cable,” he said.

Currently, Rohit is gearing up for the release of his next, Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Akshay, who will be seen as the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, will join forces with Inspector Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba (Ranveer Singh) to foil a massive terror plot in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the film. Sooryavanshi has a jaw-dropping stunt in which Akshay hangs from a flying helicopter. Reportedly, 90 % of the action sequences did not feature any special effects.

Apart from these two actors, the cast also includes Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, and other prominent names. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the theatres on March 24, 2020. 

