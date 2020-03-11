Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Lashes Out At Tejasswi Prakash Over Rude Comments

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has evidently managed to entertain the audience yet again with its spine-chilling stunts. The contestants of the show have also left a lasting impression on fans with their daring stunts and Rohit Shetty's appearance as a judge is also being appreciated by fans. But this time around, the intensity of the show has gone up a notch due to an argument between Rohit Shetty and contestant Tejasswi Prakash.

Rohit Shetty gets angry on Tejasswi Prakash

A promo for an upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was aired on Colors TV which showcased Rohit Shetty getting angry on Tejasswi Prakash. Both Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash have been indulging in funny banters throughout the season but this time around things got serious. Tejasswi accused Rohit Shetty of favouring Amruta Khanvilkar, another contestant of the show, stating that Rohit gave Amruta an advantage as her leg was burned. But, Rohit did not take this lightly and lashed out on Tejasswi stating that she is crossing her limits.

Rohit Shetty reportedly lashed out on Tejasswi stating that he hasn't earned success in his life by taking shortcuts or favouring people. He also expressed furthermore that he has worked hard to go ahead in his life and asked Tejwassi to not cross her limits as she can be thrown out of the show. Check out the promo below -

In the previous episode, comedian Balraj Syal got eliminated from the show as he was continuously finding himself in the danger zone. As per reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has managed to earn similar ratings to its previous seasons. The high-octane stunt show reportedly ranked number one during its debut week itself.

