Did Tiger Shroff Go For Cupping Therapy? Actor's 'without Mask' Picture Grabs Attention

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai, but what grabbed everyone's attention was — one, that the actor wasn't wearing a mask when the paparazzi clicked him. Two, there were cupping marks on his back which left many wondering if they were bruises.

With the world battling Coronavirus pandemic, wearing masks and maintaining social distance is the basic and important precaution. Celebrity spottings have started surfacing in Mumbai with relaxations under Unlock 1.0.

Cupping is a type of alternative therapy that originated in China. It involves placing cups on the skin to create suction. The suction may facilitate healing with blood flow. Many Taoists believe that cupping helps balance yin and yang, or the negative and positive, within the body. Restoring the balance between these two extremes is thought to help with the body’s resistance to pathogens as well as its ability to increase blood flow and reduce pain.

Cupping increases blood circulation to the area where the cups are placed. This may relieve muscle tension, which can improve overall blood flow and promote cell repair. It may also help form new connective tissues and create new blood vessels in the tissue.

Tiger's cupping marks reminded fans of Disha Patani's 2018 incident. The actor was spotted inaugurating a clinic wearing a nude beige dress and there were marks spotted on her back from after the cupping therapy.

The actor made his debut with the movie 'Heropanti' and since then has featured in many memorable films like Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and War (2019) and more. He has also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2018 and 2019. The last film the actor was seen in was Baaghi 3, which also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, among others. The actor also has a couple of movies lined up, Heropanti 2 and Rambo.

