Tiger Shroff Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Michael Jackson On His Death Anniversary; Watch

Iconic American entertainer Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009. Today marks the 11th death anniversary of the King of Pop. On the occasion, actor Tiger Shroff took to his official social media handle and posted a video to pay tribute to the dancer. Read on to know more details:

Tiger Shroff pays tribute to Michael Jackson

On June 25, 2020, Tiger Shroff, who is known for films like Baaghi, War, and Student of the Year 2, took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video. In the video, fans and followers can see that the star is dancing to a hip-hop song. In the song, he performs several famous MJ steps. Shroff captioned the video saying that he could hardly see anything due to the smoke.

He wrote, “Couldn't see a thing in front of me with all that smoke, never knew how the king did it so effortlessly. thank you for leaving the blueprint for so many of us. #1959-2009 #ripking @michaeljackson”. Within 30 minutes of its posting, the video post went on to garner over one lakh 50 thousand likes. Here is a link to the video:

Tiger Shroff has starred in box-office hits like War, Baaghi 2, and Heropanti. He was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, where he shared the big screen with Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor. In the film, he played the role of Ranveer Pratap Singh, whereas Deshmukh played the role of Vikram Pratap Singh.

Fans of the actor flooded the theatre when the film was released. It was released on March 6, 2020. Maximum stunts in the film were performed by Tiger Shroff himself. Songs from the film went on to become very popular among the fans. Do You Love Me was one of the most hit songs from the film.

On the work front, Shroff is all set to star in films like Rambo and Heropanti 2. The shooting of these films has been kept on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Rambo will be directed and written by Siddharth Anand. It is being said that the film will be based on the original Rambo series.

