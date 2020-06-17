Tiger Shroff Recently Spotted Coming Out Of A Studio In Mumbai; Watch Video

Tiger Shroff was recently spotted at Aadesh Shrivastava's studio in Mumbai. The actor reportedly was completing a dubbing for his recent work. The video was captured and shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's team is 'Solid, hardworking, loyal, family', says mother Ayesha Shroff

Tiger Shroff was recently seen leaving a studio in Mumbai. The actor was wearing a light blue hoodie with a side bag that was also light blue in colour. Much like his father, Tiger Shroff is seen with a scarf most of the time. He was sporting a blue scarf as well as a brown chain. The actor waved back at paps and got into the car. The star was then seen hugging a friend and then getting in his car and sitting in front with his driver.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Tiger Shroff and Yami Gautam mourn the loss

Many celebrities are now seen coming out of their house as the lockdown rules have been eased out. Stars like Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and many more were seeing taking walks as well. Tiger Shroff is the newest edition to this list.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Sab Tera’ BTS video a must-watch

Tiger Shroff thanks paparazzi for clicking a good picture

In one of the last pictures uploaded by him, Tiger was seen shirtless and leaning on his balcony. The actor is seen talking to someone and the pictures have been clicked by the paparazzi. Tiger wrote this in his caption - Papp ninjas got me good - thanks for this one guys ran out of insta material and added a few emojis. Many fans and celebrities really liked the picture and shared many positive remarks in the comments section.

Also Read | This Day That Year: Tiger Shroff shares cute throwback video on Disha Patani's birthday

The actor made his debut with the movie Heropanti and since then has featured in many memorable films like Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and War (2019) and more. He has also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2018 and 2019. The last film the actor was seen in was Baaghi 3, which also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, among others. The actor also has a couple of movies lined up, Heropanti 2 and Rambo.

Promo Pic Credit: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.