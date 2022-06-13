Disha Patani's Birthday: Tiger Shroff & Mom Ayesha Extend Hearty Wishes To 'Baaghi 2' Star

Bollywood diva Disha Patani enjoys a global fandom not just for her mettle in acting, but also for her stellar dancing skills. The actor keeps her fans entertained by posting frequent dance videos along with glimpses from her intense workout sessions. As the actor celebrates her birthday on 13 June, wishes poured in from her fans as well as celebrities, including her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff pens motivational birthday wish for Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a thrilling video clip of Disha to his Instagram stories wherein the Bharat actor can be seen performing a spectacular stunt, leaving fans amazed with her air kick as her trainer supervised from the sidelines. While sharing the video, Tiger Shroff penned a beautiful birthday note for Disha in which he hoped that she flew even higher this year while referring to her as an ‘action hero.’ In his post, Shroff even asked her to have yummy food on her special day. The caption read, “Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and killl ittt” (sic) Tiger Shroff further added fire and heart emojis next to it in order to express her love for her. Take a look-

On the other hand, even Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha and his sister, Krishna Shroff penned cute birthday wishes for Disha Patani through their respective social media handles. Ayesha Shroff took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture of her and Disha in which they both can be seen blissfully posing for a selfie while travelling together in an aeroplane. In another picture, they both can be seen having a meal together in a restaurant. In the caption, she wrote, “Happppppiest birthday disheshwar!! wish you the best year ahead!!” (sic)

Moreover, Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie of her and Disha Patani on the Instagram stories in which the latter can be seen holding the phone in her hand while Krishna can be seen sporting a neon outfit. While wishing the Baaghi 2 actor, Krishna Shroff wrote a caption that read, “Happiest birthday to my fav beauty” When you’re back?” (sic)have a look-

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/@ayeshashroff