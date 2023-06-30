Did Tripti Dimri, Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Ssharma Part Ways?

Tripti Dimri, who rose to fame for her film Qala and Bulbbul, was reported to be dating Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma. The duo sparked dating rumours after a picture of Karnesh kissing the actress on her cheek went viral. However, now it looks like the two have decided to part ways.

What's cooking?

After Tripti Dimri posted a picture of him with Karnesh sharing a mushy moment together on her Instagram handle, it sort of made their rumoured relationship Insta-official. They two neither confirmed nor denied the rumours surrounding their alleged relationship. However, some eagle-eyed fans have speculated that the two have parted ways.

(Karnesh Ssharma and Tripti Dimri shared their romantic photos on Instagram before their aleged breakup. | Image: Twitter)

Not only Tripti and Karnesh Ssharma have unfollowed each other on their social media handles, but they have also deleted a few pictures with one another. Some fans have even noticed that Karnesh has deleted the character poster of Tripti's film Bulbbul. Nevertheless, there has been no official confirmation of the news.

Who's saying what?

Soon after the news of the two parting ways began to surface online, several social media communities began to share their throwback pictures together. From the time Tripti celebrated her birthday with Karnesh to the time they celebrated new year together, fans began talk about their rumoured relationship. For the unversed, two of Tripti's films were produced by Karnesh's production house.

Meanwhile...

Tripti Dimri was seen in two films, Qala and Bulbbul, backed by Clean Slate Filmz by Karnesh Ssharma (after Anushka Sharma stepped down). Talking about her experience, she once said in a media interaction, "It's been an amazing association with Anushka Sharma and Karnesh. They are very hardworking and sorted people. They are also outsiders, they did not have any backing in the industry."