Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Ring In New Year At Alibaug? Fans React On Posts

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship has been the talk of the town for a while now. The link-up rumours began shortly after the latter in a chat show said she thought she would make a good on-screen pair with the former. The two have continued to play hide and seek with the paparazzi but their fans are now urging them to make their relationship public.

The couple took to their social media handles to share 2021's first post and a beautiful similarity between the two — both posted pictures with their siblings. While Katrina posed with sister Isabelle, Vicky was seen with Sunny. Moreover, some fans speculated that the four rang in their New Year's at Alibaug, courtesy Isabelle's post.

@Farida9412 isabelle is definitely in alibaug it is a place in alibaug pic.twitter.com/b9bDZTRLlx — ramesh taurani (@arya76566) December 31, 2020

even vicky-katrina are together at Alibaug? niceee👀♥️ — ˢ (@sunscrewtea) January 1, 2021

So Katrina Vicky Isa and Sunny they all spent the New Years together 😭😭 and we got no content 😌

This is so unfair pic.twitter.com/wntZ23iqEK — فاطمۃ (@Quruxda_Melanin) January 1, 2021

Vicky and Katrina on the professional front

Katrina was last seen in film Bharat, that was a Rs. 200 crore success at the Box Office. She is set to feature in Sooryavanshi that is likely to be one of the first major films to hit the theatres when the COVID-19 situation improves further.

She has also signed Phone Booth opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is also set to star in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be saying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

