Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal snapped by paparazzi at party; fans excited about 'VicKat'

Some of the rumoured couples of the film industry continue to play hide-and-seek with the media, but that can’t contain the excitement of their fans. One such pair has been Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, who still try hard to not be snapped together amid their link-up rumours. The duo were snapped at the same venue recently, and it was enough for their fans to go gaga over them.

READ: Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif snapped

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were the guests at a star-studded Bollywood bash in Mumbai late on Monday.

The duo, however, arrived in their separate cars. While Vicky’s smile was evident even with a face mask on, Katrina, also wearing the mask, did not acknowledge the presence of media persons.

The appearance at the same venue made fans use terms like ‘VicKat’, ‘Victrina’ with their names and called them ‘couple goals’ and more. Some were confused if they were ‘really a thing’ and one asked if they could be signing a film together soon.

READ:26/11 Anniversary: Vicky Kaushal Shares Pic From Nariman House, Pays Tribute To Martyrs

The link-up rumours of Vicky and Katrina had started shortly after the latter in a chat show said she thought she would make a good on-screen pair with the former.

This was followed by their appearances at the same venue, and one where they came together at a Diwali party last year had become a talking point. Vicky has also been snapped by the paparazzi visiting Katrina’s residence.

Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Vicky and Katrina on the professional front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in a cameo for Angrezi Medium. Her last full-fledged film was Bharat, that was a Rs 200 crore success at the box office. She is set to feature in Sooryavanshi that is likely to be one of the first major films to hit the theatres when the COVID-19 situation improves further.

She has also signed Phone Booth opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Vicky Kaushal, after winning the National Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike, featured in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, his only film that released in 2020. However, the movie failed to live up to expectations. He is working on Sardar Udham Singh, being directed by Shoojit Sircar.

READ:Katrina Kaif Takes COVID-19 Test Before Beginning Shoot; Shares Video With A 'smile'

READ:Katrina Kaif Shares Pics Of Her 'amazing Team' While Shooting In Maldives; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.