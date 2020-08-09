Vicky Kaushal Clicked At Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif's Residence; Fans React

'Victrina now & forever', fans exclaimed after Vicky Kaushal was spotted at rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif's residence on Sunday. With COVID-19 precautions like face mask and gloves in check, Vicky Kaushal was spotted in casual tracks and T-shirt stepping out of his car.

'You just made our day!', 'This is love', 'OMG! finally', 'Most beautiful couple', and many more comments were dropped by fans as Vicky's picture went viral. Another hashtag '#VicKat' also started trending for the couple by fans.

Rumours of Vicky Kaushal being in a relationship with actor Katrina Kaif’s have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The two Bollywood actors have not made any official statement about it, but the rumour mill continues to churn speculations.

On being asked about him being spotted with Katrina at a few events by the paparazzi, Vicky said, "I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That's fair. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things."

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with his performance as Iqbal Syed in Raazi (2018) opposite Alia Bhatt. He later made headlines for his supporting role as Kamlesh ‘Kamli’ Kanhaiyalal Kapasai in Sanju (2018) along with Ranbir Kapoor. Vick’s act as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) earned him his first-ever National Award for Best Actor.

Vicky Kaushal is also set to star in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be saying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

