Did Vikas Khanna Cook For The Grand Trump Banquet At Rashtrapati Bhavan? Chef Answers

A state banquet was hosted for US President Donald Trump at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday night with its forecourt decked up in all its glory for the last engagement of his two-day visit to India.

Renowned chef Vikas Khanna was among the privileged few to be invited for the dinner banquet for Trump and the moment his pictures went viral, the big question that everyone asked was — Did he/Was he cooking for the gala dinner? Khanna himself took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The moment I entered Rashtriya Bhavan, everyone kept asking, if I was cooking for Trump-Modi Dinner."

Answering the question, Khanna said that it wasn't him but Chef Montu Saini who 'was creating magic in the kitchen'. Khanna shared this reply with a picture featuring music director AR Rahman, who was also present at the banquet. Going by the picture and Khanna's caption, looks like even AR Rahman had the same question to ask.

The moment I entered Rashtriya Bhavan, everyone kept asking, if I was cooking for Trump-Modi Dinner.

Here I’m telling @arrahman that we have #ChefMontuSaini creating magic in the kitchen. The Chef whose #CulinaryDiplomacy is Legenday. 😍 pic.twitter.com/YKF998Yh7G — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) February 26, 2020

An elaborate spread

An exquisite and delicious spread was laid out for the Trumps. The vegetarian delicacies served included Coriander Shorba, Aloo Tikki with Palak Papdi, Zarkhez Zameen (seasonal vegetable cooked in its juice) and Dal Raisina — signature dish of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The non-vegetarian fare includes Raan-Ali-Shaan (marinated lamb) and Cajun Spiced Salmon (pink salmon marinated with cajun spices and roasted in clay oven). For desserts, Hazelnut Apple Pie with Salty Caramel Sauce and Malpua Rabri rolls were served.

The banquet was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several of his ministerial colleagues, four Chief Ministers -- Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), B S Yediyurappa (Karnataka) and K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana). Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Wipro founder Azim Premji, banker Kotak Mahindra, musician A R Rahman besides others.

