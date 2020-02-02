Vikas Khanna Reveals His Father's Death Made Him Guilty About Being Too Busy With Work

Vikas Khanna is a famous chef who is a judge on the popular cooking reality show, Master Chef India. He is regarded worldwide for his cooking skills and has successfully sold many copies of his cookbooks. In the year 2018, he explored the world of fictional storytelling. He released his first fictional novel, The Last Colour, which was based on the life of a widow living in the city of Banaras. Later on, he went on to make a movie adapted from it of the same title. The movie stars Neena Gupta and was running for Oscar 2020 nominations. Vikas Khanna, during an interview with a leading entertainment channel opened up about his father, profession and more. Read here:

Read | Vikas Khanna's Movie Tells The Tale Of Widows Living Tabooed Life | Details Inside

How Vikas Khanna changed after his father's loss

Vikas Khanna recently got candid with a leading media portal and defined his relationship with his parents. His father passed away a couple of years ago, and Vikas says that he felt very guilty that, owing to his busy schedule, he could not spend enough time with him. But after his father's loss, he started making conscious efforts to spend time with his mother. Vikas revealed that it was only then that he realised the value of relationships and spending time with people while they are there, otherwise it fills one with guilt.

Read | Vikas Khanna's Success Story And All You Need To Know About The Chef

Vikas Khanna narrated in an interview a small conversation between him and his father on the day the latter passed away. He told the media portal that he bought a luxurious car and told his father that he wants to take him out for a drive. Rejoiced, his father revealed that he always wanted to sit in that car for a long time. When Vikas asked his father as to why he never said so earlier, his father replied that he never asked. This particular incident made Viaks fill with guilt as after he passed away, he realised that there were many things his father wanted to do but he could not.

Vikas further talked about how parents in general never express their wishes, because they do not want to trouble their children. So now, Vikas takes his mother everywhere he goes. He involves her more in everything he does. Vikas further urged everyone to improve their bond with their parents.

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna Gets Accused Of Favoritism, Hits Back Pinpointing Truth

Read | Bigg Boss 13 House Welcomes Popular Chef Vikas Khanna For A Cooking Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.