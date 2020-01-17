Vikas Khanna Reveals 'The Last Colour' Was Rejected By Many Publishers Because He's A Chef

Vikas Khanna is a Michelin Star chef who has authored around 30 cookbooks. Apart from cookbooks, Vikas Khanna has written a fictional book, The Last Colour. The response from readers inspired him to turn it into a movie that portrayed a heartfelt story and ran for Oscar nominations in 2020.

Facing rejections

Vikas Khanna seems to be rejoiced by the news as he can be seen posting about it on his social media handles. Vikas Khanna revealed to a media portal that his book got rejected by several publishers before it got released.

Vikas further added that whenever he would go to any publisher with his book, they would ask him to come to them when he is releasing another cookbook. He further revealed that all the publishers who rejected his book, The Last Colour, would all ask the same question. They would ask him whether it is a cookbook, and when Vikas said no, they would lose interest and drop the conversation.

He laughed at the fact that publishers did not even consider reading the book and rejected it outright. Chef Vikas Khanna revealed that at one point he felt that his identity as a chef was hindering him from being accepted as a fictional writer.

Read | Vikas Khanna's Success Story And All You Need To Know About The Chef

Read | Vikas Khanna's Movie Tells The Tale Of Widows Living Tabooed Life | Details Inside

The Last Colour: The movie

Vikas Khanna is a world-famous chef who hails from India. His first fictional novel, The Last Colour, is based on the life of a widow living a life in the city of Banaras. That woman develops a sweet affectionate bond with a young girl who is a ropewalker by profession.

The same book was later adapted into a movie with the same title. The movie stars Neena Gupta and was running for Oscar 2020 nominations.

Read | Vikas Khanna: Best Recipes Of The Michelin Star Chef That Are Worth Trying

Read | Vikas Khanna: The Celebrated Indian Chef Who Made India Proud Globally

Picture courtesy: Vikas Khanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.