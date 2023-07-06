Did Vivek Agnihotri Take A Dig At Salaar With 'cinema Is Glamourising Violence' Tweet?

On Thursday (July 6) morning, the much-anticipated teaser of Salaar, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was unveiled. The teaser, showcasing intense action sequences in just over a minute, prompted Vivek Agnihotri to take to Twitter, seemingly criticising the portrayal of violence.

Vivek Agnihotri's take on the glamorization of violence in cinema

Without mentioning any names, Vivek Agnihotri expressed his thoughts on Twitter this morning, stating that the depiction of "extreme violence" in cinema is being perceived as talent. It appears that the director's tweet may be indirectly targeting actor Prabhas, as he also referred to the promotion of a non-actor as the "greatest talent."

He followed up with another tweet, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of Tom Cruise performing an action sequence for his film Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. In the tweet, Agnihotri praised it as "extraordinary and innovative," expressing hope that someday Indian cinema would create similar content rather than solely focusing on building star images.

Twitter reactions to Vivek Agnihotri's comments

Shortly after Vivek Agnihotri posted his tweets, Twitter users flooded the comment section. Some users pointed out Agnihotri's own work, such as Kashmir Files, questioning if he had done the same. Others attempted to guess which specific movie he was referring to.

However, a section of Twitter agreed with the director's viewpoint. One user wrote, "Absolutely, sir. Unfortunately, some movies are moving towards this new era of cinema." Another commented, "This is an epic observation."

Vivek Agnihotri's current project: The Vaccine War

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his upcoming film, The Vaccine War, featuring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Raima Sen. Produced by Pallavi Joshi, the film is scheduled for release in 11 languages on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra later this year.