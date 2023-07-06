Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Shot On A Budget 4 Times That Of KGF Chapter 2?

A teaser for Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire was shared by the makers on July 6, 2023. It showed the fierce avatar of Prabhas .The film appears to be a gangster drama and the dark tone of the teaser only builds more anticipation. One of the reasons why the teaser might look so grandiose is the budget of Salaar itself.

Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel announced their first collaboration with Salaar in December 2020. At the time, Prashanth was still working with the Kannada star Yash on the KGF series. After the success of KGF Chapter 2, which has grossed more than ₹1250 crore worldwide, Salaar was the next film on Prabhas and Prashanth’s list. Prashanth Neel is also working with the RRR actor Jr NTR on the tentatively titled film NTR 31. Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in the film Adipurush.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the budget for Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire is ₹400 crore. Others on Twitter are also sharing the same piece of information. See the tweets here.

It should be noted that if the numbers are true, Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire is the most expensive film of Prashanth Neel’s career. While KGF Chapter 1 (2018) was made on a budget of ₹80 crore, KGF Chapter 2 (2022) was made with a ₹100 crore budget. To put things in context, Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire is four times bigger than KGF Chapter 2

Prabhas, on the other hand, is no stranger to starring in big-budget blockbusters. He played the character of Lord Rama in Adipurush, which was said to have a budget of ₹500 crore. Prabhas was also part of Saaho (2019), which was made on a reported budget of ₹350 crore.

Along with Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The film will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023.