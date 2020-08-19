Salman Khan Owns A Yacht Worth Rs 3 Crore? Know Lesser-known Facts About The Star

Salman Khan is one of the most-followed A-listed actors in the entertainment industry. The actor, who is best known best for his great choices of character that he plays, made his acting debut in the Bollywood industry with 1989 romantic drama movie Maine Pyar Kiya.

The actor has appeared in over 70 movies as a lead since then has worked with many great actors, over the span of his three-decade-long career. Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in the movie industry even today. But, fans will be surprised to know that Salman Khan owns a yacht worth ₹3 crores. Here are some other lesser-known facts about Salman Khan. Read ahead.

Also Read | Salman Khan And Other Celebs Who Turned Their Homes Into Studios Amid Quarantine

Salman Khan’s lesser-known facts

Salman Khan owns a boat/ yacht worth ₹3 crores (according to reports from Filmfare).

As reported by CarKnowledge, Salman Khan's net worth is $ 310 million (₹1900 crore Indian rupees). It has also been reported that he charges ₹ 7-8 crore per brand endorsement.

According to reports from IMDb, Salman Khan often visits sick children in the hospitals and even donates blood very often.

Also Read | Salman Khan And Other Celebs Who Turned Their Homes Into Studios Amid Quarantine

People Magazine has voted Salman Khan as the seventh best-looking man in the work.

According to IMDb, Salman Khan was writing a script in 2005 titled 'Mere Love Story' directed by Samir Karnik and there was speculation that the script was going to be based on Salman Khan's own love life. But, the movie unfortunately never got made due to many reasons.

According to IMDb, Salman Khan’s favourite actor is Sylvester Stallone. His favourite Bollywood male actors are Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha and his favourite Bollywood female actor is Hema Malini.

Also Read | Salman Khan And Other Celebs Who Turned Their Homes Into Studios Amid Quarantine

IMDb suggests that Salman Khan was an excellent swimmer, back in his school days. The actor was even tipped for representing the country someday.

As per IMDb, Salman Khan holds the record of having the highest-grossing movie of the year, a total of eight times.

Apart from acting, Salman Khan also runs an NGO, called Being Human. The actor has also launched his own sanitizer amid this global pandemic called FRSH.

Also Read | Salman Khan And Other Celebs Who Turned Their Homes Into Studios Amid Quarantine

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various portals/ media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.