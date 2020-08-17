Salman Khan And Other Celebs Who Turned Their Homes Into Studios Amid Quarantine

With the nationwide lockdown in place, many celebrities have now resorted to getting work done from home. Though some of have been leaving their house as work demands, a majority of the actors have now converted their homes into work studios during this period of self-quarantine. Take a look at some well-known celebrities who have turned their homes into studios.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry Was Better With Bhagyashree Or Raveena Tandon?

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the most followed stars in Bollywood. The actor has been spending the lockdown time at his farmhouse which is located in Panvel. In the month of May, the actor had released a new song titled Tere Bina which was entirely shot at his farmhouse. Talking about his latest track, Salman had revealed then that the shoot for the video was completed in just four days and had also mentioned that this song had turned out to be his “cheapest production”. The music video clip was uploaded on YouTube and had reportedly garnered 12 million views in just 24 hours.

Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood actors have been doing their best to advise their fans on social media about the precautions and the need for safety amid the COVID 19 pandemic situation. A few weeks back, a public announcement video featuring Riteish Deshmukh had surfaced online where he and wife Genelia Deshmukh had urged everyone to disinfect their house to maintain a clean and hygienic environment.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Fam-jam To Ayushmann's Game Time, A Look At How Celebs Spent Their Weekend

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is currently judging the first-ever online talent hunt show which encourages the citizens of India to showcase their skills while staying at home amid lockdown. The show is titled as Entertainer No.1 and it premiered on the Flipkart app on April 13, 2020. The show featured people from all across India participating in weekly challenges. The show is scheduled to be judged over for eight weeks in the quest to find India’s most talented entertainers from home during the lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A few weeks back, Kareena Kapoor Khan's video clip surfaced online where she could be seen urging everyone to disinfect their kitchens. In the video, the actor could be seen wiping a table at her home. In the video, the actor said that - in this challenging situation, we know how important it is to eat healthily. Along with this, cleaning the kitchen and disinfection of it is crucial too. She also said that one could use any disinfectant, but everyone needed to disinfect any surface which they repeatedly came in contact with.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Shares "cutest" Picture With His Nephews Nirvaan, Ahil And Niece Ayat

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan's Farmhouse To Salman Khan's Posh Villa; A Look At Celebrity-owned Farmhouses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.